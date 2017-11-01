Event Date:
Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 7:00pm - Monday, January 1, 2018 - 1:00am
45th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration
Celebrate the New Year at this elegant black-tie optional dinner and dancing event in the world famous Casino Ballroom on Catalina Island. Coat & Tie are required; Black Tie is optional.
Event highlights
-
Buffet dinner, gourmet dessert & coffee
-
Live music & dancing to the sounds of "The Xceptional Music Company" New Year's Eve Band
-
One champagne split per person
-
On-site photography
-
Balloon drop at midnight
-
Party favors, hats, noisemakers
-
Sunday, December 31, 2017, 7 pm - 1 am
1 Casino Way
Avalon, CA 90704