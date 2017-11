New Year's Eve at Harbor Reef 2017

New Year's Eve Celebration at Harbor Reef

Join the fun at the Harbor Reef Restaurant in Two Harbors. The annual New Year's Eve celebration will take place on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Enjoy a special New Year's Eve menu from 5 - 9 pm, as well as a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Live DJ from 8pm - 1 am.

Reservations are recommended, 310.510.4215.