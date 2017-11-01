Oktoberfest Celebration at El Galleon Restaurant

EL GALLEON RESTAURANT CELEBRATES FALL WITH OKTOBERFEST

Starting October 1st, El Galleon Restaurant & Karaoke Lounge is celebrating OKTOBERFEST with Happy Hour Bar Specials from 3:00-6:00pm. The special menu includes a large Kielbasa appetizer served with a flavorful Luau BBQ Sauce and Onion Rings for just $10 along with thirst quenching icy cold mugs of Paulaner Bier from Munich featuring Lager, Hefe-Weizen, Premium Pilsner and Oktoberfest Dark (1/2 liter $7.50/1 liter mug $15).

Oktoberfest specials will be available October 1 through November 8, 2017.

El Galleon is located in the heart of town on front street and offers patio seating, indoor dining and over 20,000 songs in their karaoke library as well as 11 large flat screen TVs. Since 1967, El Galleon has been the top choice in Avalon for good food and fun times!

For more specials and information visit www.CatalinaHotSpots.com

El Galleon Restaurant

411 Crescent Ave Avalon CA 90704

310-510-1188