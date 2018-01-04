REI Trans-Catalina Trail Expedition

Come join REI in partnership with Catalina Island on the first ever fully supported Trans Catalina Trail Expedition where we will hike through the rugged island interior while camping next to pristine beaches. Covering 38.5 miles in 4 days, you will traverse the Island starting at the trailhead in Avalon and finishing at Two Harbors (after winding through the West End of the Island). Along the way you will have the opportunity to experience some of the Island's wildlife. Sightings of Bison, the Catalina Island Fox, and Bald Eagles are common. Hikers will spend 3 nights camping at different campsites along the trail and end the trip with a BBQ dinner and drinks at Parsons Landing campground. All meals will be provided (catered breakfast and dinners at the campsites with trail lunches). Hikers will only carry a daypack while our gear is hauled to camp each day. On our final day, after completion in Two Harbors, you will hop aboard a chartered boat for a thrilling 30 minute ride back to Avalon along 14 miles of beautiful coastline. Roundtrip transportation on the Catalina Express from Long Beach to Avalon is included. If you're interested in experiencing Catalina Island in a powerful, adventurous and unique way then this backpacking trip is for you!

Package Includes

Roundtrip transportation on the Catalina Express from Long Beach to Avalon

Camping fees for 3 nights - Black Jack, Two Harbors, Parsons

Gear haul services between each campground

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and water for all 4 days (final day is breakfast and lunch only)

Transportation by boat from Two Harbors to Avalon on the final day

Hiking guides and support vehicles

TCT Trail Patch for completion of the trail

REI Member price: $999 | Non-member price: $1,099

Detailed Itinerary

Day 1

You will depart Long Beach at 6 am on the Catalina Express ferry. Enjoy a relaxing ferry ride across the channel. Arriving in Avalon around 7:15 am you will be greeted by our hiking guides and start the walk out to the trailhead. There will be a short orientation from the guides, breakfast will be provided and hikers will receive their sack lunches. All gear will be loaded into the vehicles and then you will start your 38.5 mile journey. Hikers will travel 10.7 miles on the first day to Black Jack Campground. A catered dinner will be provided and all gear will be waiting.

Day 2

Rise and shine to a catered breakfast, pack your gear, and fill up the water bottles. Hikers will hit the trail around 8 am and head to our next stop of Two Harbors, a 13.5-mile hike. Along the way, you will have the opportunity to experience some of the island's wildlife. Sightings of Bison, the Catalina Island Fox, and Bald Eagles are common along this stretch of the trail so have your cameras ready. Campers will stop along the way (8.2 miles) for lunch at Little Harbor before continuing on to the final stop of Two Harbors. Gear and dinner will be waiting for you.

Day 3

Hikers will depart Two Harbors early along the Silver Peak Trail, 6.6 miles out to Parsons Landing for the last evening of camping. With only 7.7 miles to go to complete this amazing trip, all participants will be treated to drinks and a BBQ dinner at Parsons.

Day 4

After finishing another amazing breakfast guests will hike 7.7 miles along the shoreline to Two Harbors completing the Trans-Catalina Trail. We will celebrate with a final lunch on the beach at Harbor Sands after which we will hop aboard a chartered boat and enjoy a thrilling 30 minute ride back to Avalon along 14 beautiful miles of Catalina Island coastline.

For more information visit www.rei.com/event/trans-catalina-trail-expedition/long-beach/193156