Tour the Tuna Club

One day each year the Catalina Island Museum partners with the Tuna Club of Avalon to reveal the rich history and traditions of Catalina Island's role in the birth of sportfishing. On Saturday, August 5th you have the opportunity to tour the world famous Tuna Club, a nationally registered historic landmark and the oldest fishing club in the world.Tour times are 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Members: $30. Non-members: $45. Each tour lasts about 50 minutes and is limited to 25 individuals. All proceeds benefit the Catalina Island Museum. For more information, call the Museum at 310-510-2414.