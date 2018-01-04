Yoga & Hiking on Catalina Island

Event Date:
Saturday, January 27, 2018 - 7:45am - 5:00pm
Fitness level 2: Easy Active
Skill level 1: Beginner
Minimum age: 18
Group size: 12
Instructor: Island Spa Catalina
Combine the power of yoga and the cardio of hiking for a day-long adventure on Catalina Island. Embark on a journey from the Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden on a three mile hike with a comfortable incline to take in spectacular views of both sides of the island. Then, unite your mind, body and breath through a personalized yoga class, overlooking the Avalon Harbor at the Island Spa. You'll have time to explore the quaint town of Avalon before returning to Long Beach.
Round-trip boat transportation from Long Beach to Avalon
1 hour instructor-led yoga class at Island Spa Catalina, personalized to meet the needs and skill levels of all guests
3 mile "Garden to Sky" guided hike
163 Crescent Ave
Avalon, CA 90704
For more information and to register visit www.rei.com/event/yoga-and-hiking-on-catalina-island/long-beach/193238